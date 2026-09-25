Gaurav Taneja Breaks Silence On Mau’s Death: ‘Internet Doesn’t Deserve An Explanation’ Amid Animal Cruelty Claims

YouTuber and fitness creator Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the death of his pet dog Mau. In a new YouTube video titled What Really Happened To MAU, Taneja rejected allegations of neglect and said he did not believe the internet was entitled to an explanation.

The controversy began after Mau, a Labrador who had appeared regularly in Taneja’s family content, reportedly died on July 26, 2026. Former Rosier Farms employee Pushpendra Choudhary subsequently questioned the circumstances surrounding the dog’s final days and alleged that Mau had not received adequate care. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Gaurav Taneja says he took Mau to multiple hospitals

Responding to the allegations, Taneja said he had done everything possible to care for Mau and claimed that he took the dog to around five hospitals. He said he had medical bills to support his account but did not intend to publicly list everything he had done for his pet.

“I don’t think the internet deserves an explanation,” Taneja said, while also urging people who believe wrongdoing took place to pursue the matter through the legal system. He asked critics and animal lovers to provide what he described as substantial evidence rather than relying on social media posts and reels.

What are the allegations surrounding Mau?

Pushpendra Choudhary, who previously worked at Rosier Farms, alleged that Mau had stopped eating and questioned whether he received timely veterinary treatment. He also raised questions about the dog’s diet, living conditions and interactions with other dogs at the farmhouse.

Taneja has disputed the allegations. He also rejected claims that Mau was being fed cow feed, saying dogs can sniff or investigate different things without necessarily consuming them. The controversy has prompted hashtags including #JusticeForMau and #BoycottGauravTaneja to trend across social media.

Why was Mau moved to the farmhouse?

Mau’s move from Taneja’s home to his farmhouse had already attracted attention before his death. In an earlier video titled Where Is Mau?, Taneja explained that lifestyle changes, his father’s concerns and religious considerations were among the reasons the Labrador was moved to the farm. He had said Mau would be cared for there alongside other dogs.

Taneja has now alleged that former employees Pushpendra Choudhary and Anandita Choudhary are using Mau’s death to pursue a personal grievance. These claims are Taneja’s allegations and have not been independently established.

For now, Mau’s publicly established cause of death remains unclear, and no independent evidence has established that neglect caused his death. Taneja has also not publicly released the hospital records he referred to in his response.