Monday, June 2, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • “Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Aamir Khan, 60, introduces girlfriend Gauri Spratt, shares details about love, family ties with ex-wives, and gears up for his film Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20.

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met


Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his perfectionism both on and off the screen, has made headlines again this time for opening up about his personal life. Celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14, Aamir surprised the media by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, at a press event. He revealed that the two have been in a committed relationship for over a year now.

The revelation was met with warmth from his close circle, including his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, and his children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, who are reportedly happy about Aamir finding love again.

In a candid conversation with entrepreneur Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir Khan delved deeper into the emotional journey that led to his newfound relationship. He admitted that before meeting Gauri, he didn’t expect to find love at his age. “I had started therapy, and through that process, I understood the importance of self-love and self-respect,” he shared. “Only after healing myself was I open to forming a new connection.”

Reflecting on his past relationships, Aamir said, “I had two strong, deep relationships—with Kiran and Reena and we continue to be close. I never thought I would bond so well with someone again.”

He described his meeting with Gauri as unplanned: “Gauri and I met by mistake, we connected as friends, and love followed. I had always believed that my relationships with my children, mother, and siblings were enough. I never felt lonely.” He emphasized that healthy relationships have always been a part of his life.

Aamir also expressed his continued affection for his ex-wives, saying, “Reena and I, Kiran and I, we will always be family. We may not be husband and wife anymore, but they remain an inseparable part of my life.”

Beyond personal relationships, Aamir reaffirmed his enduring connection to cinema. The actor is now preparing to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film is slated for release on June 20, marking a much-anticipated comeback.

With a balanced life rooted in strong personal bonds and creative passion, Aamir Khan’s journey continues to inspire both fans and peers in the industry.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film 'King'; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

"Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened": Aamir Khan Shares How They Met
