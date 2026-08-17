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Home > Entertainment News > Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career

Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career

Gauri G Kishan turns 27 today. From the unforgettable Jaanu in 96 to films and series across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, the actress has steadily built a career beyond her breakout role.

Gauri G Kishan (Photo:X)
Gauri G Kishan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 16:23 IST

Some actors need years to make an impression. Gauri G Kishan did it with her very first film. Born on August 17, 1999, in Kochi, Kerala, Gauri celebrates her 27th birthday today. Her career may still be relatively young, but the actress has already worked across three major South Indian film industries and taken on roles that have allowed her to move beyond the character that first made her a familiar name. 

That character, of course, was Jaanu in 96.

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Gauri G Kishan And The Role That Started It All

Released in 2018, C Prem Kumar’s 96 starred Viay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as former school sweethearts who meet again years after losing touch. Gauri played the younger Janaki Devi, while Adithya Bhaskar portrayed the younger Ram. At just 19, Gauri entered the industry with a role that demanded more than simply playing a younger version of a beloved character. Her portions of the film established the emotional foundation for the relationship between Ram and Jaanu, making her performance an important part of the film’s nostalgia-driven storytelling.

Gauri has herself acknowledged how unexpectedly significant 96 became for her. In a later interview, she recalled that she initially believed she was simply playing a small flashback role. Instead, the film changed the course of her life and brought her a string of opportunities.

From Jaanu To Master And Karnan

Rather than immediately chasing another role similar to Jaanu, Gauri began exploring different characters and languages. She reprised the younger Jaanu for the Telugu adaptation Jaanu in 2020, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sharwanand. A year later, she appeared alongside Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, followed by Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed Karnan.

These films allowed her to be seen in very different cinematic worlds, from a commercial action drama to a socially rooted film.

Building A Career Beyond One Iconic Debut

Gauri’s filmography has continued to expand across languages. She has appeared in Malayalam projects including Margamkali, Anugraheethan Antony, Little Miss Rawther, Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam and Sahasam, while her Tamil credits include Adiyae, Ulagammai, Boat and Others. She has also worked in Telugu cinema with Sridevi Shoban Babu.

Her OTT work has added another dimension to that journey. Gauri appeared in Suzhal: The Vortex and Love Under Construction, expanding her screen presence beyond theatrical releases.  Most recently, she was seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany, while Mannangatti: Since 1960, Love and War and other projects are listed among her upcoming work.

Why 96 Still Defines Gauri G Kishan’s Journey

The shadow of a successful debut can be difficult to escape, particularly when the character becomes strongly associated with an actor. But Gauri’s career has gradually moved in another direction. Jaanu may have introduced her to audiences, but roles in Master, Karnan, Suzhal: The Vortex and her Malayalam projects have helped establish a broader identity.

And perhaps that is the more interesting part of Gauri G Kishan’s journey: 96 gave her the beginning, but the years since have been about proving that Jaanu was only the first chapter.

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Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career
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Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career

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Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career
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