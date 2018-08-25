A day after sharing a picture of Femina's September edition, in which she is on the cover, Gauri Khan has now posted a photo of her space defining sofa on Instagram. An interior designer by profession, Gauri Khan runs a venture called Gauri Khan Designs.

Gauri Khan, an interior designer, is the cover star of Femina’s September edition. She has been called queen decor on the cover of the famous magazine. Gauri Khan has shared her views on creativity and her passion – interior designing – with the magazine. It seems like she is not going to stop here as Shahrukh Khan’s wife shared another pic on her Instagram account on Saturday. The latest photo shared by Gauri Khan is apparently of her office. She wrote, “This space defining sofa is one of my first purchases … timeless, comfortable and luxurious. And now is my focal piece at my office #gaurikhandesigns.”

Gauri is very much passionate about interior designing. In 2014, she started an interior designing venture called Gauri Khans Designs in Dubai.

Under her venture, she has undertaken residential and commercial projects that include Jacqueline Fernandez’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s homes, the nursery for Karan Johar’s children, Arth restaurant in both, Mumbai and Pune, among many others.

