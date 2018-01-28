Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, Gauri Khan has shared an adorable picture of her son, AbRAm. In the picture, AbRam is wearing a white t-shirt with Kolkata Knight Rider's logo on it. It seems like he is enjoying his day out with mother, Gauri Khan. Abram has already become a media star and is quite famous on social media too.

In her recent post, Gauri Khan has shared an adorable picture of her youngest son AbRam Khan, on Instagram on Friday. In the picture, Abram Khan is seen supporting Kolkata Knight Riders as he is wearing a white t-shirt with the team’s logo on it. Well, AbRam has no other choice as his father Shah Rukh Khan owns Kolkata Knight Riders as Indian Premiere league team. The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions are have begun in Bengaluru. Thus, Gauri Khan’s post is certainly promoting, his husband’s owned Kolkata Knight Riders.

Recently, AbRam was spotted performing during the annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He performed on one his father’s song and his performance was a delight to watch. Other star-kids including Aaradhya Bachchan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan performed at the event too. Abram has already become a media star and is quite famous on social media too. Gauri Khan shared the post on Instagram with a caption goes like this, “My knight Rider …flaunting his ride.” AbRam can also be seen riding his toy bike while enjoying a day out with mother Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have three children, AbRam, the youngest of all. Suhana and Aryan are studying abroad and are expected to enter the film industry after completing their studied. Most of the times, Gauri Khan shares adorable pictures of her children with beautiful captions. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working and promoting his new movie Zero, which is most likely to be released in the month of December, this year.