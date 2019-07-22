Shah Rukh Khan is currently with his kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam in the Maldives enjoying the success of his film The Lion King. Recently, Gauri Khan shared adorable pictures of her three kids. Have a look at the pictures–

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently celebrating the success of his film The Lion King in the Maldives. Talking about the film’s collection, it opened with the earning of Rs 11.06 crore at the box office in India with the gross collection of Rs 13.17 crore. Recently, Gauri Khan shared a picture of the fam bam featuring Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam from their vacations. Suhana Khan and Aryan recently returned from different countries persuing their studies and it seems that the family decided to spend some family time together.

In the pictures, Suhana and Aryan can be seen wearing casual t-shirts meanwhile, AbRam is looking cute posing with her sister with an adorable smile.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has announced nothing about his future films and it seems that Khan is on a break from Bollywood. Shah Rukh last appeared in romantic drama film Zero with costars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which somehow failed to perform at the box office.

Take a look at the picture–

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan lent their voices for Hollywood film The Lion King which is currently creating a buzz at the box office. Though, everyone is aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s talent but Aryan Khan simply surprised everyone as Simba in the film. Talking about the story of the film, Mufasa, who is the king of the jungle gets murdered and the story revolves around Simba and his journey to become the next deserving king of the jungle.

