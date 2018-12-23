Shah Rukh Khan's wife and producer Gauri Khan has wished all her fans a Merry Christmas on her Instagram handle. She has also posted a photograph in which Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam can be seen posing together.

Christmas is around the corner and like every year, Bollywood celebrities have already started wishing their fans. It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and producer Gauri Khan who is the first one to send her Christmas wishes on December 23, 2018, Sunday. She has even posted a photograph in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with AbRam in a glittery background. The floor in the background can be seen lit up with bulbs.

Dressed in a pastel dark green sweatshirt with black bermudas and shoes, as usual, he looks handsome. AbRam too looks super adorable in his black T-shirt and brown bermudas and shoes. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments and Christmas wishes. Till now, this post has received 1,99,797 likes.

Last year, the celebrities gathered at ace filmmaker Karan Johar ‘s house for Christmas party. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and many others gathered at one place.

Gauri Khan who is quite active on social media hasn’t posted for the first time. Several times he has posted photographs of AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram handle. Check out the photographs.

Recently, Gauri Khan who is also an interior designer redecorated Jacqueline Fernandez’s house and shared several photos on her Instagram handle. She has even a boutique Gauri Khan Designs’ in Mumbai.

