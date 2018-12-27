Gauri Khan who is active on social media has once again shared two photographs to wish her fans on the approaching happy new year. The photograph is unmissable on the social media as the family looks beautiful as they smiled for the camera lenses. Check out the photographs.

New Year is around the corner and like every year Bollywood celebrities have geared up to welcome the new beginning. Celebrations have already kickstarted in Bollywood. Some have chosen to throw bashes while some have booked their vacations in abroad. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan preferred to wish her fans first on Instagram. In the photograph, Gauri Khan can be seen smiling along with her three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. The family can be seen comfortably seated in red vintage car. The foursome looks beautiful together as they smiled for the cameras.

Gauri Khan kept an elegant style in bohemian top with denim. Suhana Khan also looks pretty like always while Aryan Khan can be seen defining class-apart attitude. She has shared another photograph in which Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen smiling excluding Gauri Khan and little munchkin. In the caption, she wrote with a smiley emoticon zooming into 2019 at Gauri Khan Designs so it’s better to wear seatbelts.

Gauri Khan was recently felicitated at Fortune India’s 50 most powerful Women at a business event. Fortune India’s list features powerful women who have achieved success in their respective fields.

