Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani chose a simple and traditional ceremony for his son Jeet Adani’s wedding. The event, held at the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad’s Adani Shantigram township, saw Jeet tie the knot with Diva, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. In a remarkable gesture, Adani pledged a massive ₹10,000 crore towards social initiatives as a wedding gift, marking his commitment to public welfare.

A Wedding Rooted in Simplicity and Tradition

Unlike typical high-profile weddings featuring luxury jets and star-studded performances, Jeet Adani’s marriage was an intimate affair focused on customs and rituals. Gautam Adani had earlier stated at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 21 that the wedding would remain “simple and traditional,” dismissing speculation about a grand celebrity-studded event.

Confirming the ceremony’s close-knit nature, Adani shared on X (formerly Twitter), “It was a small and very intimate ceremony, so we couldn’t invite all our well-wishers despite our wishes, for which I sincerely apologise. I wholeheartedly seek your love and blessings for my daughter Diva and Jeet.”

₹10,000 Crore Commitment for Healthcare, Education, and Skill Development

A close source revealed that Adani’s substantial donation will fund large-scale initiatives in healthcare, education, and skill development. The goal is to provide access to world-class hospitals, medical colleges, top-tier schools, and advanced skill academies to all sections of society.

Launch of ‘Mangal Seva’ for Newly Married Women with Disabilities

Two days before the wedding, Gautam Adani introduced ‘Mangal Seva,’ a programme aimed at financially supporting newly married women with disabilities. Under this initiative, 500 such women will receive ₹10 lakh each annually. To mark the launch, Jeet Adani personally met 21 newly married differently-abled women and their spouses.

Jeet Adani’s Commitment to Social Inclusion

Jeet Adani has played a significant role in philanthropic efforts, particularly in empowering individuals with disabilities. He has driven collaborations between the Adani Foundation and the Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation, ensuring employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals at Mitti Cafés in Mumbai and Lucknow airports.

Ahead of his wedding, Jeet and Diva visited the Mitti Café in Ahmedabad, personally inviting the staff and spending time with them, even cutting a cake together.

Jeet Adani’s Professional Journey

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam and Priti Adani, joined the Adani Group in 2019 after studying at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, dealing with capital markets, risk management, and governance policy.

In June 2020, he assumed the role of Director at Adani Airport Holdings, which today manages India’s largest airport infrastructure network. He also oversees the Adani Group’s defence, petrochemical, copper, and digital transformation sectors.

His elder brother, Karan Adani, currently serves as the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), leading the group’s infrastructure and logistics business.

Promoting Differently-Abled Entrepreneurs via Shark Tank

Jeet Adani is extending mentorship to differently-abled entrepreneurs through ‘Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special,’ in collaboration with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. The initiative seeks to provide funding and support to startups focused on solutions for people with disabilities. The entry deadline for the initiative is February 15, after which shortlisted pitches will be considered for the ongoing Shark Tank season.

A New Era of Socially Responsible Leadership

Jeet Adani’s dedication to philanthropy mirrors his mother’s contributions to the Adani Foundation, which has evolved from a small rural project in Mundra, Gujarat, into a major force for social change across India.

With his efforts in social inclusion, employment for the differently-abled, and fostering entrepreneurship, Jeet Adani is shaping a vision of corporate responsibility that aligns with the broader goals of the Adani Group.

