Gautam Rode and Jennifer Winget's show Saraswatichandra will soon premiere in USA and Mexico. The show that went on air in the year 2013 in India was thoroughly loved by the mass audience. Not only this, it was also dubbed in Malayalam and named as ‘Swayamvaran’. Proud Gautam took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Saraswatichandra, Star Plus’s popular show which was produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a turning point for Gautam Rode’s career. The love saga was immensely loved by the audience and in fact, brought a lot of TRP to the show. While the entire telly soap was based on the novel Saraswatichandra, written by Govardhanram Tripathi had various twists and climax of its own in the plotline which made it more interesting to watch. The show had so much impact on the viewers that it was dubbed in Malayalam as Swayamvaran. Not just this, the show is now all set to go on air in countries like America and Mexico.

While international series are dubbed and often seen going on air, it surely is a proud moment for not only the cast of the show but also the Indian television industry that has witnessed achievements to such an extent that the daily soaps are now being telecasted in different countries. Jennifer Winget Gautam Rode’s international fans have all the reasons now to rejoice! Excited and proud Gautam took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Me Gusta! Saraswatichandra premieres in Mexico and USA! #Proud”

Me Gusta! Saraswatichandra premieres in Mexico and USA! #Proud pic.twitter.com/FJuEc7hOPW — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) March 7, 2018

From the intense chemistry between Saraswatichandra Vyas aka Gautam Rode and Kumud aka Jennifer Winget to the theme song sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the show ended in the year 2014. Varun Kapoor, Shiny Doshi, Ashish Kapoor, Srishty Rode, Anshul Trivedi, Chetan Pandit, Monica Bedi, Yatin Karyekar, Alpana Buch, Ragini Shah, and Vinita Joshi Thakkar were the cast members of the show.

