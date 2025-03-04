Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s playful social media banter has taken Instagram by storm, with Gautami hilariously recreating her husband's viral weight loss transformation video. The couple's fun exchange delighted fans, showcasing their lighthearted chemistry and sense of humor.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s playful social media banter has gone viral, with Gautami recreating her husband's weight loss transformation.


Actor Ram Kapoor and his wife, Gautami Kapoor, recently engaged in a lighthearted social media exchange that captivated their Instagram followers. The playful banter began when Gautami recreated Ram’s viral weight loss transformation video, bringing a humorous twist to the actor’s fitness journey.

Gautami Mimics Ram’s Weight Loss Video

On Tuesday, Ram Kapoor shared a video of Gautami mimicking his weight loss transformation clip. In the video, Gautami humorously echoed Ram’s words, replicating his expressions and muscle-flexing poses. She began by saying, “What’s up my Insta family? A lot of people have been asking me questions about my transformation and what I’ve been doing.”

Continuing her imitation, she added, “I mean, it’s my life, and I’m gonna live it the way I want it. But I just want to tell you guys that I am still not done. I am a work in progress. Once I’m done, and once I’m ready, I would show you.”

Ram Kapoor responded by posting the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “What the f#@!!????” Gautami joined the fun in the comments, replying, “For all the memes done …. Had to do it.”

Ram Kapoor Reacts from Afar

Currently out of Mumbai, Ram shared his amused reaction through a video. Addressing his wife, he said, “What these comedians are doing is fun, that’s why I’m reposting them. What do you think you’re doing – Point no. 1. Point no. 2, what are you doing in my closet? Just because I’m not in town. Get out of my closet and make these videos in your own closet.”

Fans flooded the comment section, praising the couple’s chemistry and sense of humor. One follower wrote, “When they say couples tend to look like each other after a point,” while another commented, “Gautami ji deserves an award for ‘Best Husband Imitation.’” Another user added, “Nailed it.”

Ram Kapoor Weight Loss Transformation

Ram Kapoor’s fitness journey has been widely discussed since last year, when he revealed a drastic 55 kg weight loss. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star addressed speculations about undergoing surgery or using weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

In an Instagram video, Ram clarified, “First of all, there’s nothing wrong if I did (Ozempic or surgery). But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress…I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no Ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right?”

He further added, “Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock-solid six-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done Ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y’all.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

