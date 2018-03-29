Yesterday a Twitter war started between director-producer Gautham Menon and director Karthick Naren which seems to have been resolved. Naragasooran director Karthick Naren alleged that Gautham Menon borrowed money from investors for his film and diverted the funds to Gautham's own films. Today, Dhruva Natchathiram director issued a statement refuting this and stated that 'Naragasooran' is held up because of some fund issues and this will be sorted out at the earliest.

What started yesterday as a Twitter war between director-producer Gautham Menon and director Karthick Naren seems to have been resolved. While Gautham Menon has sent out a statement this morning stating the same, Karthick Naren was unreachable for comment on this. Naragasooran director Karthick Naren alleged on Tuesday that Gautham Menon borrowed money from investors for his film and diverted the funds to Gautham’s own films. Today, the Dhruva Natchathiram director issued a statement refuting this and stated that ‘Naragasooran’ is held up because of some fund issues and this will be sorted out at the earliest.

A source tells NewsX, “It is true that Karthick Naren was advised against working with director Gautham Menon for a variety of issues. However, he chose to work with him. Gautham’s team invested some money for Naragasooran and then they brought in Badri Kasturi on board as an investor. Some money was required to complete the film and instead of waiting for the producers to get the money, Karthick Naren invested his own money and finished the film.” For post-production money was required from the producer and actor Arvind Swami also has reportedly refused to dub since his salary has not been paid.

ALSO READ: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan gives look test for Chiranjeevi’s next

Multiple sources tell NewsX that Gautham Menon did not borrow money for Naragasooran and divert it to his own films. “The money that is required for Dhruva Natchathiram’ is about Rs 60 crores whereas Karthick’s film is a very small budget film. The question of diverting funds doesn’t arise at all and this is not true as well. ‘Naragasooran’ is facing financial issues now only because Gautham has to settle dues for some of his earlier films that released like Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada,” they explain. But they also question Karthick Naren asking why the director should invest his own money to complete a film when he is the director of the film and there are producers to handle the financial aspects. They state that directors and producers should draw the lines as to what their domains are and clearly understand their roles and responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela falls prey to identity theft; hotel room booked using her Aadhaar card

Meanwhile, Siddharth Rao of GLO Studios has retweeted Karthick Naren’s tweet alleging that Gautham Menon had diverted funds he had taken for Nenjam Marappathillai. But sources tell NewsX that this is not true as Gautham Menon only put together the project and Escape Artists is the producer of the film as stated in all the movie posters which are out in public view.

ALSO READ: Pak star Mahira Khan dances to Bollywood tune at friend’s sangeet, audiences fall in love

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App