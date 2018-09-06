The Supreme Court on Thursday in a landmark judgement decriminlised gay sex between consenting adults by lifting up the colonial era ban on homosexuality. Following the landmark judgement, B-town celebs including Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhar, Aamir Khan and many others welcomed top court's judgement and expressed their thoughts on their respective social media handles.

The Supreme Court on Thursday in a landmark judgement decriminlised gay sex between consenting adults by lifting up the colonial era ban on homosexuality. A 5-judge bench of the Supreme court scrapped Section 377 that prohibits carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal. The bench had earlier reserved its order after completing the hearing on the day-to-day basis. Moments after the Supreme Court gave its landmark judgement, India’s B-town celebs did not hesitate to speak out on the judgement and gave a thumbs up to Supreme Court for its landmark decision.

B-town celebs including Karan Johar, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Nimrat Kaur and other expressed their thoughts, welcoming the decisions.

Taking it to Twitter, Karan Johar said, “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!”

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Farhan Akhtar also took to Twitter and said, “Bye bye 377. Thank you #SupremeCourt #abouttime #nomorediscrimination #loveislove”

Also Read: Section 377 hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, LGBT community celebrates victory at last

Panni Da Rang singer Ayushmann Khurrana said, “RIP #Section377 , The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!”

RIP #Section377

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018

This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. 🇮🇳 🌈 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

So happy today, thank goodness for the rainbow (and all the lawyers that helped put it there!) 🌈 — Kalki केकला (@kalkikanmani) September 6, 2018

We thank the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down article 377. It is a historic day for people who believe in equal rights for all. The judiciary has done it’s duty, and now we must do ours. https://t.co/zzxc4kfNxS — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 6, 2018

Also Read: Namaste England trailer LIVE updates: Anil Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More