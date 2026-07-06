LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh ayodhya Gaza war crimes UN report Nirav Modi Bullet train Gaya-Howrah Express assault case Andhra Pradesh Bajrang Bagra Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

The trailer of R Madhavan’s upcoming biographical film GDN has finally been released. The film follows the extraordinary journey of legendary engineer and philanthropist GD Naidu, popularly known as the ‘Edison of India’.

GD Naidu trailer (Photo: X)
GD Naidu trailer (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 19:29 IST

GD Naidu Trailer Out: The makers of GDN have finally unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited biographical period drama, giving audiences a glimpse of R Madhavan in one of the most challenging roles of his career. The actor plays legendary engineer and philanthropist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as the “Edison of India.” From his striking physical transformation to the powerful story of a man who changed India’s industrial landscape, the trailer promises an emotional and inspiring cinematic experience.

R Madhavan steps into the role of GD Naidu

R Madhavan is once again portraying a real-life personality after receiving praise for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In GDN, he takes on the role of GD Naidu, one of India’s greatest inventors and industrial pioneers.

You Might Be Interested In

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who has also co-written the screenplay with Madhavan, the film follows different phases of Naidu’s life. The trailer shows Madhavan portraying the visionary from his younger days to his old age, with the actor undergoing a remarkable transformation that makes him almost unrecognisable in several scenes.

Trailer traces the journey of a visionary

The nearly three-minute trailer begins with speculation surrounding Naidu’s later years. It refers to rumours that he had lost his mental balance and even bombed one of his own buildings.

As the story unfolds, viewers witness Naidu’s rise from a determined innovator to one of India’s most respected industrialists. The trailer highlights his role in building the UMS public transport network and establishing some of the country’s earliest polytechnic institutions, showcasing the impact of his work on Indian society.

A story filled with challenges and resistance

Apart from celebrating Naidu’s achievements, the trailer also focuses on the many obstacles he faced throughout his life.

One of the standout moments features a British administrator asking, “Who the hell is this fakir?”** Soon after, the screen displays the powerful line: “Feared by the British. Forgotten by his countrymen.”

The film also hints at several major conflicts, including police raids, allegations of tax evasion, and a serious charge of treason linked to Naidu’s business dealings with the Nazis. These incidents appear to form the emotional and dramatic core of the film.

Strong supporting cast joins Madhavan

Along with R Madhavan, GDN features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan, and Aditi Balan.

The film’s background score has been composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan has handled the cinematography. Together, the visuals and music add depth to the trailer and enhance its period setting.

Produced by leading production houses

GDN is produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Madhavan’s Tricolour Films. With its inspiring subject, grand visuals, and Madhavan’s powerful performance, the film aims to bring the story of one of India’s greatest innovators to a wider audience.

The trailer has already generated excitement among fans, and many are eager to see how the film explores the life, struggles, and legacy of GD Naidu, a visionary whose contributions earned him the title of the “Edison of India.”

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 10 Times The Bollywood Star Made Everyone Talk About His Bold And Unforgettable Fashion Sense   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

RELATED News

Alliance Wildcard Entry: Aly Goni And Seema Sajdeh Rumoured To Join Prime Video Reality Show, New Twists Ahead

Did Amitabh Bachchan Buy Rs 15 Crore Worth Of Land In Ayodhya With Just One Phone Call?- Here Is The Full Story

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Loses Her Cool on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Clashes With Shilpa Shinde In Viral Promo

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha’s Untitled Comedy Announced; Film Set For April 2027 Release

Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 10 Times The Bollywood Star Made Everyone Talk About His Bold And Unforgettable Fashion Sense

LATEST NEWS

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Reporting Last Date July 8; Download Result, Cutoff At josaa.nic.in

Caught On Camera: UP Police Officer Found Stealing Rs 20,000 From Truck Driver

Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

Why Refinement Has Become a Defining SUV Characteristic

8th Pay Commission Extends Key Data Submission Deadline Till July 31: Here’s Why

Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? European Court Rejects Fugitive Businessman’s Final Plea

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert sign landmark MoU in Paris

Delhi’s Bullet Train: 4 Proposed Corridors, 50 Cities To Be Connected, Routes, Travel Time Explained

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Moves to the NSE and BSE Main Boards, Strengthening Its Growth Journey

GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed
GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed
GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed
GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

QUICK LINKS