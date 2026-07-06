GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

GD Naidu Trailer Out: The makers of GDN have finally unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited biographical period drama, giving audiences a glimpse of R Madhavan in one of the most challenging roles of his career. The actor plays legendary engineer and philanthropist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as the “Edison of India.” From his striking physical transformation to the powerful story of a man who changed India’s industrial landscape, the trailer promises an emotional and inspiring cinematic experience.

R Madhavan steps into the role of GD Naidu

R Madhavan is once again portraying a real-life personality after receiving praise for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In GDN, he takes on the role of GD Naidu, one of India’s greatest inventors and industrial pioneers.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who has also co-written the screenplay with Madhavan, the film follows different phases of Naidu’s life. The trailer shows Madhavan portraying the visionary from his younger days to his old age, with the actor undergoing a remarkable transformation that makes him almost unrecognisable in several scenes.

Trailer traces the journey of a visionary

The nearly three-minute trailer begins with speculation surrounding Naidu’s later years. It refers to rumours that he had lost his mental balance and even bombed one of his own buildings.

As the story unfolds, viewers witness Naidu’s rise from a determined innovator to one of India’s most respected industrialists. The trailer highlights his role in building the UMS public transport network and establishing some of the country’s earliest polytechnic institutions, showcasing the impact of his work on Indian society.

A story filled with challenges and resistance

Apart from celebrating Naidu’s achievements, the trailer also focuses on the many obstacles he faced throughout his life.

One of the standout moments features a British administrator asking, “Who the hell is this fakir?”** Soon after, the screen displays the powerful line: “Feared by the British. Forgotten by his countrymen.”

The film also hints at several major conflicts, including police raids, allegations of tax evasion, and a serious charge of treason linked to Naidu’s business dealings with the Nazis. These incidents appear to form the emotional and dramatic core of the film.

Strong supporting cast joins Madhavan

Along with R Madhavan, GDN features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan, and Aditi Balan.

The film’s background score has been composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan has handled the cinematography. Together, the visuals and music add depth to the trailer and enhance its period setting.

Produced by leading production houses

GDN is produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Madhavan’s Tricolour Films. With its inspiring subject, grand visuals, and Madhavan’s powerful performance, the film aims to bring the story of one of India’s greatest innovators to a wider audience.

The trailer has already generated excitement among fans, and many are eager to see how the film explores the life, struggles, and legacy of GD Naidu, a visionary whose contributions earned him the title of the “Edison of India.”