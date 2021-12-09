A renowned writer Geeta Manek, whose book Sardar: The game-changer recently launched by Honorable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, is making its debut as a dialogue-writer in the Gujarati film HalkiFulki. Though it is her 1st film as a dialogue writer Geeta Manek is well known as a playwright and television serial writer. Her play based on the first lady doctor of India, Dr. Anandibai, like a comment is making waves in the drama world. The play was invited to the international theatre festival. It is performed in Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi. Her play on the terrorist attack of 9/11 was the first play on the subject world over.

Talking about the film Halki Fulki, Geeta Manek said that though I have written story screenplay, dialogues of the plays and also the dialogues of tv serial Saarthi telecasted on star plus it was a very different experience writing dialogues of this film because the subject of the film is very different. It’s a feel-good movie with a message but not at all preachy. In many films, the humour is created by demeaning the women but I was very careful and have not compromised at all with the dignity of women.

The film has been written & directed by Jayant Gilatar, produced by Shatrughnasinh Solanki, and presented by Hardevsinh Solanki & Harishsinh Solanki. Aashu Patel has acted as a creative producer, alongside Jiten Purohit as the supervising producer. Atul Bosamiya is the associate producer and Hiren Gosai co-produced the film.

The cast includes Neha Mehta, Aanandee Tripathi, Jayaka Yagnik, Bhavini Gandhi, Disha Savla Upadhyay, Manasi Prabhakar Joshi, Purvi Desai, Rachna Patel, Satvi Chokshi, and Aanchal Shah amongst many others.

The film is a must-watch with the entire family as it flows through multiple emotions. The trailer of the film was released recently and Geeta Manek’s effort as a dialogue writer has been received extremely well by the audience and awaiting the release of the film.