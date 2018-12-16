Ex-wife of late veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna and mother of actors Akshaye and Rohit Khanna, Geetanjali Khanna, passed away on Saturday. She was suffering from heart-related ailments and complained of some uneasiness on Saturday. Her final rites were performed today in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna’s mother, ex-wife of late veteran actor Vinod Khanna, Geetanjali Khanna passed away on Saturday after she complained of uneasiness. 70-year-old Geetanjali Khanna took her last breath at her Alibaug residence in Mumbai. According to reports, the ex-wife of later actor Vinod Khanna was already suffering from heart-related disease. Reports say that Akshaye Khanna along with her mother Geetanjali returned home from some-place around 11 when she complained of some uneasiness. She was taken to a local doctor who prescribed some medicines.

It was Saturday night between 9-10 pm when Geetanjali was asleep after having medicines. However, Akshaye Khanna noticed that the mother’s body temperature was dropping down. It was then when family members including Rahul Khanna, Akshaye’s brother, decided to admit her in the hospital, but upon arrival at the hospital, Geetanjali was declared dead.

Geetanjali’s final rites were performed on Sunday. Vinod Khanna married Geetanjali in 1971 and their marriage lasted for 14 years, when finally they got divorced in 1985. Earlier in 2017, the industry lost one of its veteran and classic actor Vinod Khanna who was suffering from advanced stage bladder cancer.

Vinod Khanna had worked in many blockbusters and shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and all other leading actors his time.

