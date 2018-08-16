After Vijay Devarakonda’s stellar performance as bad boy Arjun Reddy, the actor is back as the good boy who can do no wrong in Geetha Govindam. Vijay Govind (Vijay Devarakonda) is a young college professor who has all the girl students drooling over him. But he wants a traditional Indian girl and he pursues a girl relentlessly for six months only to find out she is married. Vijay doesn’t give up on love and ends up falling for Geetha (Rashmika), a pretty and conservative woman who works in an IT company. He starts dreaming of a happily married life with her and wonders how to propose to her. And this is when the bad advice of his friends lands him in trouble. Fate throw a Vijay and Geetha together as their families are set to become related. The love life Vijay imagines with Geetha goes haywire and she begins to hate him as she thinks he’s a creep. What happens to them? Do they end up falling in love and get married?

With Geetha Govindam, Vijay Devarakonda has opted for an image makeover from his previous film and gone back to the Pelli Choopulu days. Though he plays a romantic in this too, the character is diametrically opposite to what Arjun Reddy was. Vijay Govind is a young man who is brought up with good values and believes that family is above all. This role is a cakewalk for Vijay Devarakonda and he essays it with innocence, charm and is very likeable. Rashmika is perfect as Geetha and the scenes between Vijay and her are a treat to watch. Vennela Kishore makes a late entry and adds more fizz to this film. The movie does slow down in places but it’s fun and engaging for the most part.

One must talk about music director Gopi Sundar’s songs in this film. ‘Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaley’ sung by Sid Sriram is already a superhit and the song really stays with you.

Geetha Govindam is a rom-com that works wonderfully thanks to its wonderful performances, music and comic scenes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More