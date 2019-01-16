Rashmika Mandanna sexy photos: Rashmika currently is basking in the success of her film Geetha Govindam which is a blockbuster film and has gained her massive fan following f 1.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Geetha Govindam has been directed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vasu and bankrolled under the banner GA2 Pictures. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role whereas Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, Naga Babu, and Mouryani appear in pivotal roles.

Rashmika Mandanna sexy photos: One of the most bankable and budding actresses of the Telugu and Kannada industry Rashmika Mandanna started her career 2 years back with Rishab Shetty directorial Kirik Party which was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and bagged her recognition in the south industry for her amazing work. After making her acting debut with Kirik Party she was declared as Karnataka Crush and made her an overnight sensation. She holds the title of entering Rs 100 crore club in the shortest time too!

Rashmika Mandanna since then has featured in 5 movies, all of them were blockbuster hits. She made her Telugu debut with Chalo last year which gained her major popularity in the south industry as it turned out to be a blockbuster commercial success. Some of her other films are- Anjani Putra, Chamak, Chalo, Geetha Govindam and Devadas. Rashmika Mandanna has been honored with many awards among which she has also been ranked at the first place in the list of Top 30 most desirable women of 2017 by Bangalore times.

Rashmika currently is basking in the success of her film Geetha Govindam which is a blockbuster film and has gained her massive fan following f 1.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Geetha Govindam has been directed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vasu and bankrolled under the banner GA2 Pictures. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role whereas Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, Naga Babu, and Mouryani appear in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Rashmika has back to back 3 movies lined up this year that is- Yajamana, Pogaru and Dear Comrade. Take a look at her top 10 hot pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More