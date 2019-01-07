Geetha Govindam Telugu movie: The film Geetha Govindam strs Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Konidela Nagendra Babu, and Giri Babu in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around an innocent young lecturer at the local college who is misunderstood as a pervert and despised by a woman who interestingly turns out to be his younger sister of his brother-in-law. Though later on in the movie their differences subside and they fall in love with each other

Geetha Govindam Telugu movie: The romantic comedy Telugu language film Geetha Govindam is one of the highest grossing films of the year 2018 and had remembered rs. 130 crores at the box office. The film Geetha Govindam strs Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Konidela Nagendra Babu, and Giri Babu in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around an innocent young lecturer at the local college who is misunderstood as a pervert and despised by a woman who interestingly turns out to be his younger sister of his brother-in-law. Though later on in the movie their differences subside and they fall in love with each other.

The movie in a span of just a month has garnered 2.9 million views on YouTube. The soundtrack of the movie Geetha Govindam has been given by Gopi Sunder and the lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani, Ananta Sriram, and Saga. Some of the songs from the movie which were chartbusters were- Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale, What the Life, Yenti Yenti, Vachindamma, Kanureppala Kaalam, and Tanemandhe Tanemandhe. The movie was launched worldwide on August 15, 2018.

