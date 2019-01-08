Geetha Govindam Telugu songs: The movie Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, whereas Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, Naga Babu, and Mouryani lay supporting actors. The soundtrack of the movie has been loved by all the fans and is considered as the groovy party anthems of this year. The movie Geetha Govindam was released on August 15, 2018, worldwide.

Geetha Govindam Telugu songs: The Telugu romantic comedy language film helmed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vasu and bankrolled under the banner of GA2 Pictures has set internet on fire with their amazing script, groovy songs, and their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The movie Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, whereas Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, Naga Babu, and Mouryani lay supporting actors. Talking about the plot of the movie the story of Geetha Govindam is about a young college professor who is misunderstood as a pervert and is despised by women of the college. However, there is this one specific girl who turns out to be his younger sister. Later in the movie, it is showed that they fall in love and see through their differences.

The soundtrack of the movie has been loved by all the fans and is considered as the groovy party anthems of this year. The movie Geetha Govindam was released on August 15, 2018, worldwide. Take a look at the songs of the movie here:

1. Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale

2. What the Life

3. Yenti Yenti

4. Vachindamma

5. Kanureppala kaalam

6. Tanemandhe Tanemandhe

