Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to star in his brother Shamas Siddiqui's directorial Gehu, Ganna Aur Gun. The crime thriller would go on floors next year in March 2019. Speaking about the film, Shamas revealed that although he had written the story way back in 2013, it took him 5 years to receive Nawazuddin's dates.

Ace Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thackeray, will be soon starring in his brother Shamas Siddiqui’s directorial debut Gehu, Ganna and Gun. In an interview with a leading news agency, Shamas revealed that he had written the story back in 2013 but he has received Nawaz’s dates after 5 long years. Narrating the idea behind the film’s title, Shamas added that the crime thriller would go on floors next year in March 2019.

“My next film is ‘Gehu, Ganna aur Gun’ and it will have Nawaz Bhai in the lead role. I had written this story in 2013 but now after five long years, I have received his dates. So we will be going on floors with it in March 2019. It’s a crime thriller and there is an interesting story behind its title. So, Nawaz Bhai has been questioned many times during his interviews that ‘What is famous in your family village?’ And he always says, ‘Gehu, Ganna aur Gun’. That’s how I got the idea and we decided to title the film ‘Gehu, Ganna aur Gun,” he told PTI.

Also Read: Salman Khan is too young to have biopic made on him: Varun Dhawan

The filmmaker, who is also working on his another film titled ‘Zero Kilometer’, spoke about the project and revealed, “This film is very close to my heart. It’s a story about two sisters, the younger one is two-year-old and the elder one is six. It’s about their struggle and journey from Pedder Road to Borivali and from there to Delhi and finally, the story ends at Gadwal in the Himalayas. It’s a very interesting film, I wrote it in and I just can’t take it out of my heart and mind and so I am making it first. It will go on floors in October.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will not walk for Manish Malhotra on April 9th; here’s why

Also Read: Raazi trailer teaser: Alia Bhatt builds suspense and drama; trailer out on April 10th

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App