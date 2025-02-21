‘Gender Marker Doesn’t Change Anything’: Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer On Her Changed Gender On Passport

Hollywood actress Hunter Schafer has revealed that the gender marker on her passport has been changed to "M" for male, despite her previous documents listing her as female for nearly a decade.

Hollywood actress Hunter Schafer has revealed that the gender marker on her passport has been changed to “M” for male, despite her previous documents listing her as female for nearly a decade.

The 26-year-old “Euphoria” star shared the news through a video on social media, explaining how the change happened when she applied for a new passport after her original one was stolen during a filming project in Spain last year.

Hunter Schafer’s Gender Marker Has Always Been Female

Schafer clarified in her video that she had legally changed her gender marker to female when she was a teenager and that every passport she had received since then had listed her as female without any issues.

Hunter Schafer reveals that her new passport now lists her sex as male instead of female, following Trump’s instatement: “I’m not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don’t need it. But I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the… pic.twitter.com/C9DDJEtf4u — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2025

“Now, to specify, my gender markers were first changed in my teens, when I first got my driver’s license and then passports following all have been female since then,” she said. “Hasn’t really been a problem.”

However, things took an unexpected turn when she applied for a replacement passport. To her surprise, she discovered that her new passport now listed her gender as male.

Schafer Blames the Change on New Government Policies

The actress and model attributed this change to a new executive order from the current U.S. presidential administration, which she believes affected the way gender markers are processed on government documents.

“I don’t know exactly what changed as far as the processing goes, but this is the first time this has happened to me since I changed my gender marker,” Schafer explained. “We’re coming up on a decade now, or something. And I do believe it is a direct result of the administration our country is currently operating under. And I guess I’m just sort of scared of the way this stuff slowly gets implemented.”

She also acknowledged that not updating her birth certificate may have played a role in this unexpected change.

Schafer Says the Change Won’t Affect Her Identity But Will Make Life Harder

While Schafer made it clear that the incorrect gender marker does not affect her identity as a trans woman, she admitted that it could cause practical difficulties—especially when traveling internationally.

“I also want to say, I don’t give a fk that they put an ‘M’ on my passport,”** she said. “It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however, it does make life a little harder.”

Schafer expressed concerns about the challenges she might face at border control when traveling with her new passport.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to come along with having to out myself to border patrol agents… much more often than I would like to or is really necessary,” she said.

She also said she’s thinking about other trans people who might be experiencing the same issue due to policy changes.

Other Trans Stars Are Also Speaking Out

Hunter Schafer is not the only celebrity discussing increasing restrictions on transgender rights.

Laverne Cox, an Emmy-winning actress and well-known trans activist, recently addressed the widespread backlash against trans visibility while promoting her new series “Clean Slate.”

Cox highlighted how trans rights are being restricted across multiple states, including bans on gender-affirming healthcare for minors, restrictions on military service, and even bathroom bans.

“Executive orders limiting our rights, 26 states banned gender-affirming care for young people, banning us from the military, from bathrooms… there’s this whole anti-trans thing, and we’re less than 1% of the population,” Cox stated.

She also shared a comment she had received on social media, saying, “Someone in my comment section said, ‘They’re worried about the wrong 1%.’”