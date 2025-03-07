Gene Hackman And Wife’s Causes Of Death Revealed As Police Provide Latest Update

Legendary actor Gene Hackman’s death at 95 was caused by heart disease with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor, while his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, succumbed to a rare rodent-borne virus — a devastating end to the couple’s quiet life in New Mexico.

New Mexico officials on Friday disclosed the causes of death of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, shedding light on the circumstances behind their mysterious passing. Hackman, 95, died of heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor, while Arakawa, 65, succumbed to a rare and potentially fatal virus carried by rodents.

Medical Findings Confirmed

Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner at the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, stated that Hackman was in a “very poor state of health” at the time of his death. She confirmed that the actor suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition linked to unmanaged high blood pressure and the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

“Ultimately, that is what resulted in his death,” Jarrell said. Additionally, Hackman’s advanced Alzheimer’s disease was cited as a contributing factor to his deteriorating health.

Arakawa’s cause of death was attributed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease primarily transmitted by rodents. Jarrell explained that the virus begins with flu-like symptoms and can rapidly progress to fluid accumulation in the lungs, which can be fatal.

“It’s a very rare disease, but it can be devastating,” Jarrell said.

Gene Hackman And Wife Timeline of Deaths

Investigators believe that Arakawa likely died first, with the last known sighting of her on February 11. Hackman’s pacemaker recorded its last data on February 18, which officials believe was the date of his death.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza suggested that Hackman may have remained in the house with his deceased wife for up to a week without realizing she had passed away due to his advanced Alzheimer’s condition.

“It’s quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased,” Mendoza said.

Initial suspicions of carbon monoxide poisoning were ruled out after both Hackman and Arakawa tested negative in expedited tests. Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

Understanding Hantavirus That Killed Wife of Gene Hackman

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a rare but potentially fatal illness caused by contact with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. Erin Phipps, New Mexico’s state public health veterinarian, said between one and seven cases are reported annually in the state, with 42% proving fatal.

The strain found in New Mexico is typically carried by deer mice. While signs of rodent entry were detected on the Hackmans’ property, officials could not determine precisely how Arakawa contracted the virus.

“The risk of exposure in the Hackmans’ primary residence was low,” Phipps said.

Legacy of Gene Hackman

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, was renowned for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven. The couple’s deaths shocked the film industry and their community in New Mexico, where they had lived quietly for years.

Deputies discovered the couple’s bodies on February 26 after a concerned neighbor requested a welfare check. Arakawa was found in the bathroom with pills scattered nearby, while Hackman was found on the floor of the mud room. One dog was found dead in a crate, while two others were found alive on the property.

