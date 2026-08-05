Genelia D’Souza Birthday Special: From Aditi To Ayesha, Characters That Made Her The Queen Of 2000s Rom-Coms

Genelia D’Souza has always had a rare ability to make a character feel like someone you could actually know. Whether she was the fiercely independent Aditi in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na or the spirited Ayesha in Chance Pe Dance, the actor brought an infectious energy to the screen that became synonymous with the romantic comedies of her era.

On her birthday, here is a look back at seven Genelia D’Souza characters that captured the heart of the 2000s rom-com era.

Aditi Mahant: Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

If there is one character most closely associated with Genelia, it is undoubtedly Aditi. Imran Khan and Genelia’s Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na turned into a coming-of-age favourite, but Aditi was much more than the bubbly best friend. She was emotional, impulsive, fiercely loyal and completely unapologetic about what she wanted.

Her chemistry with Jai, played by Imran Khan, remains one of Bollywood’s most loved friends-to-lovers stories.

Ayesha: Chance Pe Dance

As Ayesha in Chance Pe Dance, Genelia played a young woman who knew what she wanted and was not afraid to chase it. Opposite Shahid Kapoor, she brought warmth and humour to a film built around ambition, friendship and romance.

While the film did not become a major box-office success, Genelia’s spirited performance remains memorable.

Ritu: Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Although Aditi remains the heart of the film, Genelia’s performance worked because she understood the quieter emotional beats just as well as the comic ones. Her portrayal of friendship, jealousy and heartbreak helped make Aditi feel relatable rather than simply the stereotypical Bollywood rom-com heroine.

Shalu: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Genelia reunited with Riteish Deshmukh for Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, playing Shalu, a young woman determined to escape the life planned for her. The film mixed romance, comedy and adventure, while Genelia’s performance gave its chaotic love story much of its charm.

Interestingly, the film arrived just before Genelia and Riteish’s real-life relationship became one of Bollywood’s favourite celebrity love stories.

Why Genelia remains a 2000s rom-com favourite

The reason Genelia’s romantic roles continue to resonate is simple: she never played the heroine as just a love interest. Her characters had their own personalities, friendships, ambitions, tempers and insecurities.

At a time when Bollywood’s romantic comedies were filled with larger-than-life characters, Genelia’s heroines often felt refreshingly real. They could be loud, emotional, stubborn, funny and completely chaotic, sometimes all within the same scene.

And perhaps that is why, years later, Aditi still feels less like a character from a film and more like that one friend everyone remembers from their college days.