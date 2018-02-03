Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married for 6 years now but the two continue to give us couple goals in spite of being busy raising two sons. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot after dating for almost a decade. Their love story began on the sets of 2003 film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. The posts they sent out on their anniversary are so adorable.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have been #Goals since they first announced their relationship and they are upping their game every year. Ritesh was last seen in Bank Chor (2017) and is known for his comic timing in the industry. He married Genelia in 2012 but have known each other since 2001 when they first met on the sets on their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They have two adorable sons Riaan and Rahyl. The couple celebrates their sixth wedding anniversary today and their love story is the stuff of fairy tales.

From strangers to friends to lovers and finally life partners, Genelia and Riteish share a beautiful bond. Genelia D’Souza took to Twitter to share a beautiful proposal for her husband Riteish Deshmukh on their sixth wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture, Genelia wrote, ” I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her.. Will you @Riteishd …again n again n again???? Happy Anniversary”. Riteish too replied to his “Baiko” with another filmy message by sharing an adorable picture. He wrote, “To my partner, my friend, my everything. Happy Anniversary Baiko. Life is good because you are in it. तू मिले दिल खिले, और जीने को क्या चाहिए। (now that I have met you, my heart is blooming, what else do I need to survive)”.

From birthday wishes to wedding anniversaries and even Mother’s or Father’s Day, Genelia and Riteish leave no stone unturned to pamper each other with heartfelt messages. The couple is one of the most good-looking pairs in Bollywood and is re-defining modern relationships every day.

I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her.. Will you @Riteishd …again n again n again???? Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/HZ3i38an31 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 3, 2018