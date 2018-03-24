The 32-year-old actress will walk down the aisle with her man in Geneva this May. As per the leading lady, Sonam is currently in Austria for a 5-day spa retreat at her favourite snowcapped resort. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are more likely to design the wedding outfit of Sonam Kapoor. Her close friend and British designer Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo will also be designing Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding outfit.

Sonam all set to get married to Anand in Geneva?

Khoobsurat star Sonam Kapoor is all set to become a bride this year. As per the sources, the stunning lady will get married to boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The 32-year-old actress will walk down the aisle with her man in Geneva this May. As per the leading daily, Sonam is currently in Austria for a 5-day spa retreat at her favourite snow capped resort. “The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known.”

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are more likely to design the wedding outfit of Sonam Kapoor. Her close friend and British designer Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo will also be designing Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding outfit. The couple made the official announcement of their relationship on Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London in 2016. Although the lady has never spoken about the relationship with Anand Ahuja but her posts on social media speak a lot.

The fashion queen who is busy with her upcoming projects like Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh that will release on June 1, 2018, Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit the theatres on October 12, 2018 and Rajkumar Hirani directoral Sanju will release on June 29, 2018. Take a look at the posts Sonam has been sharing with us.

You talkin to me??? A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

#weddingdiaries #kissmuss @anooshemussarat @anandahuja A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

#softlysoftlycatcheemonkey #everydayphenomenal A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Happy new year folks! #keepitreal ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:22am PST

