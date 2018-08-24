After surprising the audience with an intriguing trailer, the film Genius has hit the screens. Helmed by Gadar director Anil Sharma, Genius marks the big Bollywood debut of Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Utkarsh will be seen on the big screen as the actor was earlier seen essaying the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s cute son in Gadar. Along with the leading pair, actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty will also be playing a prominent role in the film.
Seemingly a romantic story at first, Genius moves beyond that and has elements of patriotism in the narrative as Utkarsh gears to give a tough fight to the villain (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and save his country. This week, Genius will clash with Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra, Jassie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.
Check out the LIVE updates of Utkarsh Sharma-starrer Genius here:
10:00 am: Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that Genius will not even earn Rs 1.5 crore on the opening day.
9:00 am: Utkarsh Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Genius gets a thumbs down from the audience and critics.