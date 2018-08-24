Genius movie review, celebrity and audience reaction LIVE updates: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Chauhan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Genius has hit the screens today, i.e August 24, 2018. The film has clashed with Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

After surprising the audience with an intriguing trailer, the film Genius has hit the screens. Helmed by Gadar director Anil Sharma, Genius marks the big Bollywood debut of Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Utkarsh will be seen on the big screen as the actor was earlier seen essaying the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s cute son in Gadar. Along with the leading pair, actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty will also be playing a prominent role in the film.

Seemingly a romantic story at first, Genius moves beyond that and has elements of patriotism in the narrative as Utkarsh gears to give a tough fight to the villain (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and save his country. This week, Genius will clash with Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra, Jassie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

10:00 am: Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that Genius will not even earn Rs 1.5 crore on the opening day.

#Genius wont collect even ₹ 1.5 cr on its first weekend. Makers made a clown out of Nawazuddin siddiqui . — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 22, 2018

9:00 am: Utkarsh Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Genius gets a thumbs down from the audience and critics.

What a great top class crap 90s style film #Genius! Nawazuddin and Utkarsh are playing RAW agents. Nawazuddin is doing work against country and Utkarsh is trying to save the country. Lol! It’s a torture and waste of time and money. So we give 1* only. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) August 23, 2018

#Genius Review

A waste of time film. Story is good but screenplay & direction is very poor. Lead actors should learn some acting before their debut. @Nawazuddin_S is disappointing. Music is brilliant!! Please don't waste your money – 2*/5* — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) August 23, 2018

