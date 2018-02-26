Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared the first look poster of Anil Sharma directorial Genius which features his son Utkarsh Sharma. The film is slated to release on August 24, this year. Genius is said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science.

Genius is said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science

The first look poster of debutant Utkarsh Sharma’s upcoming film Genius was unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday—February 26. The film is helmed by filmmaker Anil Sharma, who previously directed blockbuster film Gadar. This film will be the launch pad for Utkarsh, who is Anil Sharma’s son and Genius is slated to release on August 24, this year. Genius is said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of Anil Sharma’s Genius and wrote, “First look poster of #Gadar director Anil Sharma’s new movie #Genius… Stars Anil’s son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role… 24 Aug 2018 release.” One of the most interesting parts about the film is that the leading actor, Utkarsh, is the same boy who played the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s son in 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That was Utkarsh’s first film as a child artist.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: What makes Haider star the most versatile actor

First look poster of #Gadar director Anil Sharma's new movie #Genius… Stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role… 24 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/2Ppa0gdNSH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

ALSO READ: Here’s why Varun Dhawan slashed his fee by half for Shoojit Sircar’s directorial October

Filmmaker Anil Kapoor has previously directed films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Apne, Veer, Singh Saab the Great, Maharaja, Farishtay among many others. In 2001, Sharma received his first award nominations for Best Director and Best Film in different award ceremonies for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil has worked with top-line actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and is now set to launch his son in the upcoming film Genius.

ALSO READ: Blackmail Happy Happy Song: Badshah spins his lyrical magic around Irrfan Khan’s tragic situation

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App