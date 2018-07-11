After sweeping fans off their feet with the impressive teaser of his debut film Genius, director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma has shared a glimpse of the first song titled Tera Fitoor from the much-awaited film and fans cannot wait for the entire song to release. Sung by Arijit Singh, the romantic track has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Ishita Chauhan, who has been paired opposite Utkarsh in the film.

After sweeping fans off their feet with the impressive teaser of his debut film Genius, director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma has shared a glimpse of the first song titled Tera Fitoor from the much-awaited film and fans cannot wait for the entire song to release. Sung by Arijit Singh, the romantic track has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Ishita Chauhan, who has been paired opposite Utkarsh in the film.

Genius also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka in key roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing a negative character in the film. He has previously donned the role of a grey character in films like Kick, Raman Ragahv 2.0, among many others.

The film is being helmed by Utkarsh’s father and ace director Anil Sharma, who directed the blockbuster film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Interestingly, Utkarsh is the same cute boy who played the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s little son in the blockbuster which was based on the backdrop of Indo-Pak partition.

Song out tomorrow… #Gadar director Anil Sharma introduces son Utkarsh in #Genius… Glimpse of the song #TeraFitoor: pic.twitter.com/x91A8Y1Q5U — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2018

The teaser of the film generated a lot of curiosity on social media and now after the makers of the film shared a glimpse from the first song titled Tera Fitoor, fans are very curious for the release of the song. Genius is a romantic drama which is slated to hit the silver screen on August 24 this year.

Along with the teaser of the film, the makers of the film also announced that the song titled Tera Fitoor will be released tomorrow—July 12. The teaser of the song has been trending on social media on number one position.

Also, the film is expected to enjoy a solo release at the box office as no other film will be releasing on that date!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More