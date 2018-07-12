The much-awaited song titled Tera Fitoor from Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan's upcoming film Genius has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The song, which has been crooned by none other than singing sensation Arijit Singh and the music, has been given by Himesh Reshammiya. Kumaar has penned the lyrics of this romantic track which shows the adorable chemistry between Utkarsh and Ishita.

The video shows how Ishita and Utkarsh are romancing each other in the chemistry lab of their school. The song reminds us of the old school romance and how teenagers tease each other amid romance. The song has received a thumbs up from fans as well as critics.

The song shows the adorable love story brewing between Ishita and Utkarsh and the cute moments from their teenage romance. Genius is slated to hit the silver screen on August 24 this year and will enjoy a solo release at the box office.

Utkarsh Sharma is the same boy who played the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s son in the blockbuster film Gadar Ek Prem Katha which was helmed by Utkarsh Sharma’s father and the director of Genius Anil Sharma.

Tera Fitoor, which is released by the makers of the film on July 13 has taken social media by storm and has been trending on social media site Twitter as well. Both Ishita and Utkarsh are looking extremely cute in the video and their chemistry is being loved by fans.

Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and KK Raina in key roles.

