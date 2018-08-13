The much-awaited trailer of Anil Sharma's directorial Genius has finally been released by the makers on August 13. The revolves around a college-going student (Utkarsh Sharma) who wants to change the world with his own new ways of using science and technology, falls in love with his classmate (Ishita Chauhan) and tries to make her fall in love with him.

The much-awaited trailer of Anil Sharma’s directorial Genius has finally been released by the makers on August 13. The revolves around a college-going student (Utkarsh Sharma) who wants to change the world with his own new ways of using science and technology, falls in love with his classmate (Ishita Chauhan) and tries to make her fall in love with him. However, if we go by the trailer, Genius is not just a simple romantic story but also talks about patriotism and how when the villain (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) kidnaps Utkarsh Sharma and threatens him to destroy the country.

However, Utkarsh Sharma promises him that he will save his love as well as his country. The trailer looks interesting and now fans are waiting for the film to hit the silver screen. Genius marks the big Bollywood debut of filmmaker Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan.

Anil Sharma is the same director who directed the blockbuster film Gadar Ek Prem Katha and interestingly, Utkarsh is the same cute little boy who played the role of Amisha Patel and Sunny Deol’s son in the film. The songs of the film have also been loved by fans and now the trailer has also created a lot of buzz on social media.

The much-awaited trailer of Genius has been trending on social media site Twitter. Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7 this year. Genius is one of the most awaited films of 2018 as it marks the Bollywood debut of Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma. The fresh pairing of Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan is also looking very adorable and the fate of the film will be decided once it hits the silver screen.

