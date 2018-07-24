The much-awaited trailer of Utkarsh Sharma-Ishita Chauhan’s upcoming film Genius has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The trailer brings us a fresh story of a college boy who wants to make a difference with the help of science and eventually falls in love with his classmate (Ishita Chauhan). However, the antagonist in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has evil plans and tries his level best to stop Utkarsh.

The much-awaited trailer of Utkarsh Sharma-Ishita Chauhan’s upcoming film Genius has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The trailer brings us a fresh story of a college boy who wants to make a difference with the help of science and eventually falls in love with his classmate (Ishita Chauhan). However, the antagonist in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has evil plans and tries his level best to stop Utkarsh. The trailer of the films seems interesting as it has drama, action, romance, music and much more. The dialogues of the film make it even more interesting and not to miss, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s epic dialogue delivery.

One of the most anticipated films of this year, Genius marks the big Bollywood debut of Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan. Genius has been helmed by Anil Sharma who is launching his son Utkarsh with Genius.

From the director of #Gadar… Trailer of Anil Sharma's #Genius… Introducing Utkarsh and Ishita Chauhan… Costars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty… 24 Aug 2018 release… #GeniusTrailer link: https://t.co/z31rZ0tq3j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

Anil Kapoor has previously directed blockbuster film Gadar Ek Prem Katha in which his son Utkarsh played the role of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s son. The little cute boy is all grown up now and is ready to win your hearts with his performance in his debut film.

Genius also stars Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on August 24. The trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs of the film are being loved by the fans.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the much-awaited trailer of the Utkarsh Sharma-Ishita Chauhan film.

The trailer of the film and the performance of all actors looks convincing; however, the fate of the film will be decided once it hits the silver screen. Genius will hit the big screen on August 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More