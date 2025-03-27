Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks reveal Escoffier’s signature weapon a 5-star Polearm with high CRIT DMG and unique buffs. Players must farm Fontaine materials to upgrade it.

Genshin Impact fans are buzzing with excitement over leaked details about Escoffier’s signature weapon in the upcoming version 5.6. While players eagerly await the official release, the leaks provide a thrilling preview of the rumored character’s weapon, hinting at its abilities, stats, and overall impact on gameplay.

Escoffier’s Signature Weapon: Stats & Abilities

According to recent leaks, Escoffier’s weapon is expected to be a 5-star Polearm with a base attack of 608 and a secondary stat of 66.2% CRIT DMG. These attributes make it a highly desirable choice for Polearm users looking to maximize their damage output.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The weapon’s passive ability is particularly noteworthy:

Increases ATK by 12%, which doubles to 24% when the character is off-field. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When healing an ally, both the healed teammate and the wielder receive a 32% ATK boost for 3 seconds.

The effect triggers even when the wielder is inactive, making it valuable for hybrid support/DPS roles.

While not necessarily suited for non-healer characters, the passive ability aligns well with Escoffier’s rumored kit, which reportedly includes teamwide HP restoration and ATK scaling mechanics. This makes the weapon an ideal match for her role in Hydro and Cryo-focused teams.

Weapon Ascension Materials & Farming Strategy

To fully upgrade Escoffier’s weapon, players will need Fontaine-specific materials, including:

Weapon Domain Drops – Spring/Sublimation/Dross/Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop (available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Echoes of the Deep Tides).

Enemy Drops – Tainted Hydro Phantasm materials (Drop/Scoop/Newborn variants).

Fontemer Aberrant Drops – Chunk, Xenochromatic Crystal, and Transoceanic Pearl.

Efficient farming and strategic resource management will be crucial, as the total Mora cost for upgrading the weapon is estimated to be around 1.2 million Mora. Players are advised to start pre-farming, particularly for Phantasm drops, as these materials are scattered throughout Fontaine’s waterways.

Why Escoffier’s Weapon Matters

While this weapon is seemingly tailored for Escoffier, its high CRIT DMG and off-field utility could benefit other characters like Shenhe or Xiangling. However, its full potential depends on Escoffier’s healing mechanics, suggesting that she could become a meta-defining character for Mono-Cryo and Freeze teams.

With Genshin Impact version 5.6 just weeks away, final adjustments are possible. However, the leaks suggest that Escoffier’s signature weapon will play a significant role in the evolving meta of Fontaine-based characters.

ALSO READ: Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’