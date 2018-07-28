Anil Sharma's Genius film trailer finally hit out with a very beautiful song, titled Dil Meri Na Sune Song Video, which has created much buzz on social media. The trailer of the film was shared by trade analyst and Taran Adarsh, on his official Twitter handle. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film marks the debut of young stars: Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan.

As the much-awaited trailer of Utkarsh Sharma-Ishita Chauhan’s upcoming film Genius is finally out with its new song Dil Meri Na Sune – Genius, it has created much buzz on social media with already 125,948 views and 13,000 on Youtube. The sweet trailer of the film stresses on a fresh story of a determined young college boy who falls for his classmate. But just like every villain in the film, where the antagonist is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, hinders the protagonist with his plans. The trailer of the film is filled with romance, affection, action and, good music and much more.

Moreover, the song of the film, Dil Meri Na Sune shows beautiful chemistry between the beautiful duo. In the video, Utkarsh is seen dancing in the rain and trying his level best to impress Ishita.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film marks the debut of the 2 young stars: Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan. Other actors beside them are Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty in the pivotal roles.

From the director of #Gadar… Trailer of Anil Sharma's #Genius… Introducing Utkarsh and Ishita Chauhan… Costars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty… 24 Aug 2018 release… #GeniusTrailer link: https://t.co/z31rZ0tq3j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

The trailer of the film was shared by trade analyst and Taran Adarsh, on his official Twitter handle. Amid many big films which were released in the past weeks, such as RajKumar Hirani’s Sanju and Shashank Khanna’s Dhakad, the fate of the film remains to be seen.

The trailer of the film and the performance of all actors look quite convincing, though the fate of the film will be decided after it hits the screens on August 24.

