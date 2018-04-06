German actor Suzanne Bernert will be playing the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. The much-anticipated film also stars Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. While Anupam Kher will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Akshaye Khanna will be portraying Sanjay Baru’s character.

German actor Suzanne Bernert, who has previously worked in Bollywood films like No Problem, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and popular TV shows CID and Kasauti Zindagi Kay, among others, will be essaying the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. The much-anticipated film also stars Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. While Anupam Kher will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Akshaye Khanna will be portraying Sanjay Baru’s character. Interestingly, Suzanne Bernert has previously essayed the former Congress President in a television series titled Pradhanmantri.

Suzanne Bernert took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share that she will be joining the team of The Accidental Prime Minister in England on April 11 and wrote,“#theaccidentalprimeminister … Now all set with scripts in Hindi and English.. off to #England on 11th .. #soniagandhi #anupamkher … exciting Times #actresslife.” Suzanne Bernert has featured in many Indian films and television shows. The talented German actress also knows many Indian languages such as Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi fluently and is an expert Lavani dancer.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 box office collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff-starrer earns Rs 112.85 crore, becomes second highest grosser of 2018

The much-anticipated film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. Written by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film is being helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the shooting of The Accidental Prime Minister has begun. Suzanne Bernert will join Anupam Kher, who has begun shooting for the film in England, on April 13. The much-awaited political-drama is expected to release by the end of 2018.

ALSO READ: How Salman Khan spent his first night in Jodhpur Central Jail

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan backs his idol Salman Khan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App