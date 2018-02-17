An established star for German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and arguably one of the greatest center backs of his generation, Mats Hummels is known for his brilliant tackling and ability on the ball but the centre-back became instantly famous amongst Indian fans after he was asked to select one between Bollywood actresses Ayesha Takia and Sonam Kapoor in a Q&A session on Twitter and he chose Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor 😜😂 (after a quick google search) https://t.co/L6satzEANr — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) February 16, 2018

Okay this seems to be a bigger Deal than i thought. I will start a detailed research later https://t.co/IFtDbACkDY — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) February 16, 2018

Quite oblivious to both of the actresses’ presence in the glamorous industry, Hummels’ opted to go with Sonam Kapoor as his answer but also mentioned that he had to look them up in Google before he came out with an answer and his reply soon went viral. Stormed by the number of replies and retweets, Hummels followed up that tweet with another stating, “Okay this seems to be a bigger Deal than I thought. I will start a detailed research later”, falling prey to the Indian fan following behind both actresses.