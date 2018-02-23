Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence wore Black Versace dress to a photocall for her new thriller, Red Sparrow. Lawrence’s plunging neckline with thigh-high slit became an active subject serving social media users with fresh gossips. Body shaming is a never-ending but constantly hitting process to the sufferers like her and all the women, Divas out there who never steps back when it comes to styling with the choice they make.

‘’Get a grip people’’ wrote the American actress Jennifer Lawrence shutting up all that ‘’sexist’’ critics who raised brows on her winter dressing freezing sense in the immense cold of London. The actress wore Black Versace dress to a photocall for her new thriller, Red Sparrow. Lawrence’s plunging neckline with thigh-high slit became an active subject serving social media users with fresh gossips. ‘’Please give Jennifer Lawrence a dang coat’’, Jezebel pleaded calling out her stylists when it began with ‘’ If you’re looking at a woman and she is appropriately protected from the ravages of wind and rain, will you forget how hot she is? Yes. Thank you, J. Law’s stylists, for respecting this truth.’’

Body shaming is a never-ending but constantly hitting process to the sufferers like her and all the women, Divas out there who never steps back when it comes to styling with the choice they make. ‘’That Versace dress was fabulous; you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT’S MY CHOICE TOO!’’ replied 27-year-old on her Facebook post hitting back at all who tried to mock her choice.

Critics even presumed it was not her but the instructions that forced her skin to expose itself to the brisk London weather. One of the co-stars Joel Edgerton came to her rescue and said the ‘’ body shaming and outfit shaming’’ was really disappointing.

Much of the shaming took place on Twitter as well when comments such as “I’ve seen your beautiful suits and coats. Why don’t you respect Ms Lawrence enough to dress her appropriately for the weather?” flooded the Versace account’s photo of her in the velvet gown. Lawrence has been an often recipient of online criticism. She deemed the ‘’ridiculous’’ incident and called it an ‘’overreaction, sexist and non-feminist at all’’. She truly proved her point and said the instance is a mere ‘’creation of controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues.’’

