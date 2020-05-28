After recovering her Instagram account, Actor Pooja Hegde has sent out a strong message to hackers. The actress boasts of more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde has become the latest celebrity to become the target of social media hackers. On Wednesday night, the actress reached out to her fans to inform everyone that her Instagram account has been hacked. The first tweet of Pooja read that she has been informed by her team that her Instagram account has been hacked. She further urged everyone to not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information.

Just within a hour or so, Pooja again tweeted that she spent the last hour stressing about the safety of her Instagram account. Thanking her digital team, Pooja informed that she has managed to retrieve her account and said that any message, follow back or posts done in the past hour on her account will be undone.

However, the actress sent out a rather strong message by telling her hackers to get a life. She added, “Hackers, you’ll suck”. It is certainly not the first time that the social media account of an actor has been hacked. Last year, Kiara Advani’s account had also been hacked.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Housefull 4 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Her upcoming films include Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni and Jaan. She has also been roped in as the leading lady of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

