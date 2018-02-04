One of the most anticipated films Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has some exciting surprises in store for their fans. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the makers of the film have decided to release tidbits from the film- be it unveiling Anushka and Katrina's roles, official poster of the film to the trailer on each festival till the release date. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 21, 2018.

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has planned an exciting 2018 for his fans with his upcoming film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the makers had decided to release the title and a mini teaser on the New Year. To keep the excitement alive all year round, Shah Rukh Khan and the makers have come up a unique strategy to reveal exciting details about the film on every festival till the release on December 21st, 2018. A source close to DNA revealed, “SRK wants to make it more of a celebration. Hence, he has decided to post tidbits from the film, to commemorate each festival.”

According to the source, Shah Rukh might reveal the next surprise on Holi, which also coincides with Anushka Sharma starrer Pari. “The film’s official poster hasn’t been unveiled. Even the looks of Katrina Kaif and Anushka have been kept under wraps. So, SRK definitely has some plans for Holi,” added the source. Similarly, he has special plans to celebrate Eid with Salman Khan’s Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.

Commenting on the same, the source said, “Salman and Shah Rukh are buddies and the former even has made a cameo in a song for Zero. While the first teaser was just a glimpse of the character, the second one is expected to give an insight into what the film is all about. The VFX team is busy with the post-production work and the entire cast and crew is happy with the way it’s turning out.” To make our Diwali super special, Shah Rukh plans to unveil the official trailer of the film with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said to a leading daily, “I don’t know if I’m being politically correct, but when you are differently-abled, there are a lot of personal issues that you face. We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don’t have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them.” We definitely can’t wait for the all year around surprises. Can you ?