Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
Get Ready For A Roar! ‘Kesari 2’ Drops Power-Packed Song ‘O Shera’ Ahead Of April 18 Release

The first Kesari, released in 2019, was based on the epic last stand of 21 Sikh soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. It was a high-octane war drama with a strong emotional core, and Parineeti Chopra played a key role in that chapter.

The wait is nearly over! Kesari Chapter 2 is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on April 18, and the makers are pulling out all the stops to keep the buzz alive. To amp up the excitement even more, they released a brand-new track titled ‘O Shera (Teer Te Taj Film Version)’ on Saturday evening. The powerful anthem has already struck a chord with fans, who are flooding social media with praise and anticipation. With its electrifying beats and fierce vocals, the song sets the tone for what promises to be an intense and action-packed cinematic experience.

A Song That Packs A Punch In Kesari

 

“Ab Samay aa gaya hai sachchai ki garaj sunne aur veerta ki takat mehsoos karne ka. *O Shera (Teer Te Taj Film Version)* song out now. #KesariChapter2 in cinemas 18th Aprilj, worldwide,” read a post on Zee Music Company’s Instagram. The track is intense, gritty, and meant to set the tone for what’s coming.

While the first Kesari took us to the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, the sequel dives into another powerful moment in Indian history—the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This time, the story will illuminate the fight for truth and justice in colonial India.

Akshay Leads the Charge (Again)

Akshay Kumar returns but in a new avatar. In Kesari Chapter 2, he steps into the shoes of the iconic advocate C. Sankaran Nair — a fierce voice against British atrocities. And he’s not riding solo. R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday are joining him in pivotal roles, bringing a fresh dynamic to the historical narrative.

Flashback to the First Firecracker

The first Kesari, released in 2019, was based on the epic last stand of 21 Sikh soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment. It was against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. It was a high-octane war drama with a strong emotional core, and Parineeti Chopra played a key role in that chapter.

Get Ready to Turn the Page

Kesari Chapter 2 is not just a sequel — it’s a new tale, a new fight, and a deeper dive into untold history. With a mix of action, courtroom drama, and powerful storytelling, this one promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The countdown is on April 18 — Mark it, remember it, and maybe hit replay on O Shera until then.

