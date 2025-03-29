Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures present The Bhootnii, a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

‘Bhootnii’ Trailer: Bollywood’s favorite bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, is back in action, but this time with a twist—a horror-comedy titled Bhootnii! Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film is set to be a spooky yet hilarious ride, starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The trailer, released on Saturday, gives us a glimpse of Mouni as ‘Mohabbat’, a ghost who, naturally, drops a cheeky Naagin reference—her iconic character from Ektaa Kapoor’s show. But that’s not all—Sanjay Dutt is seen in a thrilling ghostbuster avatar that has fans buzzing with excitement. Expect some love and laughter too, as Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh’s characters spark a romance amidst the ghostly chaos. Palak, full of excitement, shared the trailer on Instagram, saying, “A piece of my heart is now yours. I hope yeh aapko hasaye, daraye, rulaye, ‘awwww’ Bulawaye, aapke aur aapke parivar khush Kare.” Sounds like a rollercoaster!Have a look at the trailer here

Here Are The Details Of Bhootnii For You

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures present The Bhootnii, a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the film is set to release on April 18, 2025. The horror-comedy stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, and promises a thrilling and fun-filled experience.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of the highly-anticipated film Baaghi 4. In the first look poster of his character, Dutt appears menacing as he sits on a gothic-style throne, holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with a bloodied white shirt and disheveled hair, adds a dark and intense vibe to the poster.

The tagline, “Every Aashiq is a Villain,” further amplifies the film’s ominous tone.

Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will direct Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the film is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

(With Inputs From ANI)

