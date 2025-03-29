Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures present The Bhootnii, a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

‘Bhootnii’ Trailer: Bollywood’s favorite bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, is back in action, but this time with a twist—a horror-comedy titled Bhootnii! Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film is set to be a spooky yet hilarious ride, starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The trailer, released on Saturday, gives us a glimpse of Mouni as ‘Mohabbat’, a ghost who, naturally, drops a cheeky Naagin reference—her iconic character from Ektaa Kapoor’s show. But that’s not all—Sanjay Dutt is seen in a thrilling ghostbuster avatar that has fans buzzing with excitement. Expect some love and laughter too, as Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh’s characters spark a romance amidst the ghostly chaos. Palak, full of excitement, shared the trailer on Instagram, saying, “A piece of my heart is now yours. I hope yeh aapko hasaye, daraye, rulaye, ‘awwww’ Bulawaye, aapke aur aapke parivar khush Kare.” Sounds like a rollercoaster!Have a look at the trailer here

Here Are The Details Of Bhootnii For You

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures present The Bhootnii, a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the film is set to release on April 18, 2025. The horror-comedy stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, and promises a thrilling and fun-filled experience.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of the highly-anticipated film Baaghi 4. In the first look poster of his character, Dutt appears menacing as he sits on a gothic-style throne, holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with a bloodied white shirt and disheveled hair, adds a dark and intense vibe to the poster.

The tagline, “Every Aashiq is a Villain,” further amplifies the film’s ominous tone.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will direct Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the film is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)


(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Prices Today Surge to New Highs, Hit Rs 90,000- Current Yellow Metal Rate Revealed

Filed under

Mouni Roy's Bhootnii Teaser Out Sanjay Dutt

The epicenter of the quak

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw
Get Ready For A Spooky Ri

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!
Andrew Tate faces a lawsu

Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex
US Secretary of Defense P

Hegseth Honours Fallen Soldiers Of WWII On Iwo Jima, Vows to Strengthen US-Japan Alliance
A Delta Airlines flight n

Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC
Data Security Tops Priori

Data Security Tops Priority List For 48% Of BFSI Companies In AI Deployments
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar’s Naypyidaw

Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex

Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex

Hegseth Honours Fallen Soldiers Of WWII On Iwo Jima, Vows to Strengthen US-Japan Alliance

Hegseth Honours Fallen Soldiers Of WWII On Iwo Jima, Vows to Strengthen US-Japan Alliance

Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC

Delta Air Lines Jet Almost Collides With US Air Force Fighter Over Washington, DC

Data Security Tops Priority List For 48% Of BFSI Companies In AI Deployments

Data Security Tops Priority List For 48% Of BFSI Companies In AI Deployments

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock