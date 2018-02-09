Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur might get a sequel as film director Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan are likely to collaborate again for a dark thriller. However, the film will have a different plot altogether but in the same zone. If Varun will be part of this project or not, is not confirmed as of yet. The superstar is currently busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film October.

The next gen star Varun Dhawan proved that he is indeed a multifaceted actor with his spectacular acting skills in Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Badlapur. According to the latest buzz, the hit film might have a sequel as film producer Dinesh Vijan and director Sriram Raghavan are likely to collaborate again. However, it is not confirmed whether Varun will be a part of the project this time. An insider revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Sriram will give Dinesh a choice of two scripts. The first is an adventure thriller while the other one is a revenge drama. The latter is on the lines of Badlapur and Dinesh wants to pitch it as Badlapur 2,”

The source added, “But it is not a follow-up on the earlier story, this is a different plot altogether but in the same zone. Sriram usually prefers to cast for his film only after his script is ready. But yes, the makers are on the lookout for an A-lister. It’s too early to confirm if Varun will be a part of the project.” In an interview with Rediff, Varun Dhawan had earlier revealed that it was very difficult for him to essay a dark role like this. He said, “It was very tough because I am not like this in real life. I’m like Humpty (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya) and Seenu (Main Tera Hero) in some ways but not like Raghu (Badlapur). And I don’t want to be him.”

“I don’t get angry in real life and to get this anger out in front of the camera was tough. It was difficult to understand how a common man can bear so much pain. To be in the character, I had to go through that pain and go deep in the character.” He added. The superstar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘October’, helmed by Shoojit Sircar.