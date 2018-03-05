After delivering the super hit song 'Suit Suit' in Hindi Medium, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and Rapper-singer Guru Randhawa have collaborated again for the recreated version of Patola. The upbeat song that features Irrfan and his co-star Kirti Kulhari at their wedding ceremony is sure to emerge as wedding chartbuster of the year. Blackmail is scheduled to hit the screens on April 6th, 2018.

Get ready to groove on the recreated version of super hit song Patola as Irrfan Khan and Guru Randhawa collaborate again to deliver the wedding chartbuster of the year in Blackmail. Set against the backdrop of Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari’s wedding ceremony, Patola will make instantly secure a place for itself in your party playlist. Blackmail star Irrfan Khan shared the song on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “A song that is fun to watch and listen. Here’s @Guruofficial’s #Patola from #BLACKमेल: http://bit.ly/Patola-Blackmail …”

In the foot tapping and quirky number, the modern bride Kirti sheds all his inhibitions and dances to the beats of Randhawa while Irrfan is seen looking at her shyly with a hint of smile of his face. Commenting on his experience of working with Bhushan Kumar and Irrfan Khan again after Suit Suit, Guru Randhawa said in a statement, “It’s a great high for me to collaborate with Bhushan sir and Irrfan sir again after Suit Suit. I loved working with them earlier and it was the same now in Blackmail. I hope the song turns out to be as successful as Suit Suit”.

The Patola singer further added, “It was very nice working with Abhinay and Irrfan. While I have worked with Irrfan earlier in Suit Suit, we had shot for it in Georgia then, for Patola we are shooting in Mumbai. There is a lot of Indian vibe, Punjabi flavour to this one. I hope this version of Patola receives as much love from the audience as the original track did.” Starring Irrfan Khan along with Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh, Blackmail is scheduled to hit the screens on April 6, 2018.

