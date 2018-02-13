Start your Valentine's Day 2018 by listening to the mesmerising voice of India's heart-throb Priya Prakash Varrier. In an Instagram video, the 'national crush' can be singing her beautiful version of the iconic love song 'Tum Hi Ho' from Aashiqui 2. Priya Prakash Varrier has also garnered more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

What could be a better way to start our Valentine’s Day this year by listening to the soulful voice of Priya Prakash Varrier singing the iconic love song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2. There couldn’t be, right? After mesmerising the nation with her playful wink and bright smile, she has definitely strung the right chords in our merry hearts. Popularly regarded as the national crush, Priya has paved her way to immense popularity and recognition with the super-hit song ‘Manikya Malaya Poovi’ from her debut film ‘Oru Adaar Love’.

While we all have seen a snippet of Priya’s spectacular acting from the high-school romance song, here is a little surprise. Priya Prakash Varrier can sing as beautifully as she can act. Yes, you heard it right. Recently, the diva uploaded a video of her singing the love anthem, ‘Tum Hi Ho’ on her Instagram that has already received more than 8 million views. Interestingly, the social media sensation has also garnered more than 2 million followers and has got verified on her Instagram account, that too in such a short span of time.

TUM HI HO,SHONA. 💔💔💔 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Reacting to the positive reactions for her performance, Priya told a leading daily, “It happened spontaneously. This is my debut film and the director just asked me to give expressions and it just went viral.” She added, “My friends and teachers are very excited, happy and proud. I want to thank all people who gave me love and support. I need prayers too. We are happy but don’t know how to handle all this.” Talking about her future plans, the 18-year-old said that she has received a lot of offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood film industry but she has not accepted any film offer yet.