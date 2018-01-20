Put your dancing shoes on and get the party started with Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem and Guru Randhawa's new song Nachle aa from Dil Juunglee. Film's producer Jackky Bhagnani is also seen flaunting his dance moves in the next party anthem of the year. The song has already recorded more 3 million views in just one day. Directed by Aleya Sen, the film is slated for a release on February 16th, 2018.

Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to party with Guru Randhawa’s new song for Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer film Dil Juunglee. Just before the song release, Bollywood diva Taapsee shared a still from the song on her Twitter handle and said, “All it takes for this transformation is a kickass song! Are you ready for this jungleeness??? Coming your way very soon..” Sung by Guru Randhawa and Neeti Mohan, the song is rocking the top music charts and has already recorded more than 3 million views on YouTube.

In the song ‘Nachle Na’ , Taapsee Pannu sheds her nerd image and transforms into a super hot diva in the pub while Saqib Saleem mesmerises his fans with his dance moves. The film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani joins the party as well to flaunt some of his moves at the dance floor. The makers of the film soon released the making of the film on Twitter. Pooja Entertainment and Taapsee Pannu shared the behind the scenes with her fans and said, “You expected us to be junglee… it can’t get jungleeeir than THIS! Watch the madness behind shooting this crazy song! #NachleNa #DilJunnglee @poojafilms”

Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, the film is written as well as directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jacky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. The film is slated for a release on February 16th, 2018. After the box office success of Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Dil Juunglee will mark the first release of 2018 for Taapsee Pannu. Post Dil Junglee, the actress will also be seen in the film Soorma sharing the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. On the other hand, Saqib Saleem is currently shooting for Salman Khan starrer Race 3. We can’t wait if Dil Juunglee will be able to steal hearts and spread its magic on the box office.

Have a look at Dil Juunglee film trailer: