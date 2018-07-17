Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows of all times. Besides endless fights, drama, abuses and much more, the show, which is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the past 8 years, is known for all the PDA's and intimate moments which take place between contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. From the first season to the 11th season, many people have fallen in love while they were inside the Bigg Boss house and have left no stone unturned to show their excessive romance and PDA despite more than 100 cameras inside the house.

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows of all times. Besides endless fights, drama, abuses and much more, the show, which is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the past 8 years, is known for all the PDA’s and intimate moments which take place between contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. From the first season to the 11th season, many people have fallen in love while they were inside the Bigg Boss house and have left no stone unturned to show their excessive romance and PDA despite more than 100 cameras inside the house. While some say that people hook up on Bigg Boss for TRP and publicity, some say that contestants actually find love inside the Bigg Boss house.

In the first season, model Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid apparently fell in love with each other during the show and used to have long chats after the lights used to be off. Videos of their ‘sofa’ romance were the talk of the town when the first season was aired.

Couples like Payal Rohatgi & Rahul Mahajan, Veena Malik & Ashmit Patel, Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon, Tanisha Mukerji & Armaan Kohli, Diandra Soares & Gautam Gulati, were amongst the few who gave zero attention to the cameras and showed all the love for each other in front of the cameras.

In the 11th season of Bigg Boss, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma grabbed all headlines when videos of their intimate moments went viral on social media.

However, now that Bigg Boss 12 is on its way with a couple theme where only couples will participate, it will be interesting to see what happens inside the Bigg Boss house. Will they be able to control their love in the reality show or Bigg Boss will again be in news for all the wrong reason? Time will tell.

