It seems Valentine Day has come with a special surprise, recently, Tamil actors Arya and Sayyeshaa announced their wedding this March. The actor Arya took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with his celebrity friends and fans. In just a few hours, the post garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the fans are equally happy with the announcement.

After being practised in Bollywood it is now the time for South Indian stars to surprise their fans with Valentine’s day gift. Film actor and producer Arya, who is widely known for his work in Tamil movies, has recently created a buzz on the Internet with his upload. Yes, you guessed it right, the actor has announced his wedding with Tamil and Telugu actor Sayyeshaa. He took to his official Twitter handle to share his emotions and declare that he will be tying knots with Sayyeshaa this March. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered a lot of love and affection from their celebrity friends and fans. Many people came up to congratulate the couple for the good news. Director Atlee also commented on the upload wishing them luck. Moreover, Suriya Sivakumar, who was in news for his movie NGK also came up wishing the adorable couple.

The upload contains a small pleasing picture of both the actors along with the sweet announcement. Sayyeshaa and Arya recently appeared in the movie Ghajinikanth in 2018 together and will next hit the silver screens with the movie Kaappaan directed by K. V. Anand. However, the makers of the film registered 3 titles for the movie and kept it open for the fans to choose. Finally, the title was announced to be Kaappaan.

Here are some special wishes from celebrities:

Machhhhaaa Congatulations😘😘😘!! Happy last Single Valentines to you 😂😂😂 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 14, 2019

Damnnnn he did it 😂😂 Congratulations uuuu beautiful people 💞 — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) February 14, 2019

Congratulations darlinggggssss 😍😍🤗 — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) February 14, 2019

And My best wishes to you @sayyeshaa ❤️ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 14, 2019

Very Happy &excited dear bro… I had an intuition during #EVM time😜 …both made for each other… Inshallah🙏 beauty knowledge fitness bonding together… Let the celebration begins #AryaWedsSayyeshaa my hearty wishes & prayers for both of you 💃💃💃💃😊🙏 — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) February 14, 2019

