After being practised in Bollywood it is now the time for South Indian stars to surprise their fans with Valentine’s day gift. Film actor and producer Arya, who is widely known for his work in Tamil movies, has recently created a buzz on the Internet with his upload. Yes, you guessed it right, the actor has announced his wedding with Tamil and Telugu actor Sayyeshaa. He took to his official Twitter handle to share his emotions and declare that he will be tying knots with Sayyeshaa this March. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered a lot of love and affection from their celebrity friends and fans. Many people came up to congratulate the couple for the good news. Director Atlee also commented on the upload wishing them luck. Moreover, Suriya Sivakumar, who was in news for his movie NGK also came up wishing the adorable couple.
The upload contains a small pleasing picture of both the actors along with the sweet announcement. Sayyeshaa and Arya recently appeared in the movie Ghajinikanth in 2018 together and will next hit the silver screens with the movie Kaappaan directed by K. V. Anand. However, the makers of the film registered 3 titles for the movie and kept it open for the fans to choose. Finally, the title was announced to be Kaappaan.
