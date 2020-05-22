Ghoomketu audience review: The wait for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest film Ghoomketu, which was slated to release today on Zee 5 today, is finally out. Touted as one of the first Bollywood films to have a digital release, the film is struggling to impress the audiences on its first day. Even though there are some who have liked the film, many have called it a flop show and one of the weakest performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Revolving around an aspiring writer trying to make it big in Bollywood, Ghoomketu also stars Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role and features guest appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

One of the social media users commented that Ghoomketu features one of the weakest acts of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and hopes he was paid well for this. He said that Anurag Kashyap acts like his films and Ila Arun happens to be only saviour in the film. He added that he’s glad that the makers opted for an OTT release.

Another viewer gave the film only 2 stars, one for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and one for his bua. They were the only two impressive factors in the fillm. Otherwise, it has a weak script, boring storytelling and unfunny and forceful comedy. One of the social media users also pointed out that the makers of the film were so confident of the movie failing that they released it on their own OTT platform.

#Ghoomketu collapses. Probably the weakest act of #NawazuddinSiddiqui. Hopefully the fine actor has been paid well. #AnuragKashyap acts like his films are exactly. Only saviour is #IlaArun. Thankfully the makers have opted for a OTT release. — SAPTARSHI (@bobspop) May 22, 2020

#Ghoomketu ⭐⭐ One star for @Nawazuddin_S and another star for his Buwa. Only these two factors in the movie. Weak script,boring storytelling and unfunny comedy,forceful. Nothing new except our own @Nawazuddin_S . Even there is nothing in the movie,he shines. @ZEE5India — Sujan KD (@iamsujankd) May 22, 2020

Sony Pictures are the makers of the movie #Ghoomketu

They have their own OTT platform (Sony LIV) but still, they released the movie on #ZEE5 This shows how confident they were about the failure of the movie. First time I was disappointed by a Nawazuddin movie. It was so lame. — 🐍NAGRAJ🐍 (@nagraj_sss) May 22, 2020

@anuragkashyap72 Aap ke liye bura laga Sir 😁 Koshish achchi thi!!

u r outstanding !! 😊#Ghoomketu #GhoomketuOnZEE5 — Sameer Shines (@imsameershines) May 22, 2020

Helmed and penned by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu has been bankrolled under the banner of Sony Pictures and Phatom Films.

