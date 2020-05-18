Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family has been home quarantined for 14 days in Uttar Pradesh. They have tested negative for coronavirus.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently gearing up for the OTT release of his upcoming film Ghoomketu, has been home quarantined for 14 days along with his family in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district. The actor had travelled from Mumbai to his hometown on March 15 along with his mother, brother and sister in law in his private car with the help of a travel pass. The local authorities visited Nawazuddin’s house post his return and ordered him a 14-day home quarantine.

When tested for coronavirus, Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with his family tested negative. The actor has also revealed to a news portal that he had to undergo medical screenings at about 25 check points along the journey. Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor had mapped the road journey from Delhi to Mumbai after obtaining a travel pass from the authorities.

Speaking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Ghoomketu, the film has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and bankrolled under the banner of Phantom Films and Sony Pictures. Revolving around the life of an aspiring Bollywood writer, Ghoomketu also stars Anurag Kashyap. It will also have guest appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is all set for a digital release on May 22.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has neared 1 lakh mark. A spike of 5242 new cases and 157 deaths was reported in last 24 hours. Of the 96,169 confirmed cases, there are 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 3029 death cases.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App