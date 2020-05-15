Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu is slated for a digital release on Zee 5 on May 22. The makers of the film have released the official teaser today. Take a look-

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Indian filmmakers have taken the route of OTT to keep the audiences entertained. One of the first films to have a digital release this summers would be Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Ghoomketu. As the film gears for a release on May 22 on Zee5, the makers have dropped the teaser of the film today and it is definitely high on entertainment and star quotient. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ghoomketu, the film revolves around his aspiration to become a Bollywood writer.

As he tries to learn the ropes around his craft and make himself familiar with Mumbai, Police inspector Badlani, played by Anurag Kashyap, has been assigned the task to find Ghoomketu. The tables turn when Ghoomketu himself lands up in the police station to lodge a complaint of his missing scripts. A missing person lodging the complaint of his missing scripts? Sounds like interesting plot.

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, Ghoomketu also features guest appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. Helmed and penned by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu has been bankrolled under the banner of Phantom Films and Sony Pictures.

Speaking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently told a news portal that he really enjoyed playing a quirky and never seen before character Ghoomketu. It was also a great experience working with Anurag Kashyap, who is generally behind the camera. Praising the film for its phenomenal storyline, the actor said that the film would really entertain the audience.

